WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.