360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at $143,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

