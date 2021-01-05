Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.