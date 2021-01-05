VersaBank (VB.TO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:VB)

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of VB opened at C$9.15 on Tuesday. VersaBank has a 12 month low of C$4.41 and a 12 month high of C$9.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.28 million and a PE ratio of 11.21.

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

