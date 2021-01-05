Brokerages Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) PT at $43.89

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.89.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 39.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Genpact by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 177,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,932,000 after buying an additional 5,973,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 403.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 635,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,212,000 after buying an additional 509,335 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
