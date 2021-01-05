Brokerages Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) PT at $43.89

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Genpact alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 39.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Genpact by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 177,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,932,000 after buying an additional 5,973,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 403.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 635,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,212,000 after buying an additional 509,335 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:G opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.