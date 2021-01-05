Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives $42.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGBN shares. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 177.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 33,202 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,193,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

