Analysts Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Target Price at $7.89

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

