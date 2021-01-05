Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $25.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

