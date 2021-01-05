PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $163,533.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00127249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00254497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00523203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277806 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018145 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,695,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,697,788 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

