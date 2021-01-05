HeroNode (HER) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. HeroNode has a market cap of $94,753.30 and approximately $37.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Token Store, Bibox and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00127249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00254497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00523203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277806 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018145 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Token Store, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

