Binance Coin (BNB) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.84 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.84 billion and approximately $618.04 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.44 or 0.00127249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00254497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00523203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277806 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00052660 BTC.

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

