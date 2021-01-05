PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.