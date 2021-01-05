Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 24,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

