E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,030 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Separately, Standpoint Research downgraded Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

