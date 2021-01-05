Inphi Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,170 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,078% compared to the typical daily volume of 269 call options.

IPHI stock opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. Inphi has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Inphi’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inphi by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inphi by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

