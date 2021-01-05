Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,234 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,468% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $460.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

