E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Takes $1.50 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Adobe makes up 0.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

ADBE stock opened at $485.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.51 and a 200-day moving average of $471.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,892. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

