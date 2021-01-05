E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for 1.3% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in GDS by 1,895.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 1,156,147 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after acquiring an additional 825,460 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in GDS by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 775,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,219,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $224.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.89.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.