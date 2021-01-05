E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys 37,259 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,259 shares during the period. NIO accounts for 5.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $16,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 180.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,940,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $976,000.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 2.88. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.