E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.68.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

