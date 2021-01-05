E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple stock opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.68.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
