Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $742.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.56.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

