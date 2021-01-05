The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter worth $15,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 967.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 446,634 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at about $9,468,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 76.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,030 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 112.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 132,541 shares during the period.

PLCE stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

