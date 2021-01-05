Tornado (TCORE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.38 Million

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Tornado has a market cap of $1.19 million and $2.38 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can now be bought for $198.69 or 0.00620339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00030285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00126597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 81.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00253195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.91 or 0.00521114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00275639 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

