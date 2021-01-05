DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSE DSL opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
