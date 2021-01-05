BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON BRLA opened at GBX 406.21 ($5.31) on Tuesday. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 509.20 ($6.65). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 337.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of £159.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.57.
About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L)
