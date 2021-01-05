BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BRLA opened at GBX 406.21 ($5.31) on Tuesday. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 509.20 ($6.65). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 337.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of £159.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.57.

Get BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) alerts:

About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.