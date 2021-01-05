Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th.

Trinseo has raised its dividend payment by 166.7% over the last three years. Trinseo has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trinseo to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

TSE stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.87. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,030. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

