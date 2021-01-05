CVS Health Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

CVS Health has raised its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

