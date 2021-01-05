Ingles Markets, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $866.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

