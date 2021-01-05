Profile Utility Token Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bit-Z, Allcoin and LBank. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $102,536.98 and approximately $17.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,766.82 or 0.99678398 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018997 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010990 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00066000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

