HEIDI (HDI) Trading 92.2% Lower This Week

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 51.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, HEIDI has traded down 92.2% against the dollar. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $1,414.18 and approximately $52.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 81.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 148.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HDIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.