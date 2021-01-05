The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Sell

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BEN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 78.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

