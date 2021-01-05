The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Sell

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BEN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.
Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.
In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 78.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
