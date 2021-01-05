Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $51.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

SIMO stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

