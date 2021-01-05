Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $10.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $12.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

NYSE:BABA opened at $227.85 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

