iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Announces GBX 2.60 Dividend

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of IOM opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. iomart Group plc has a one year low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a one year high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 335.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £349.80 million and a PE ratio of 31.47.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
About iomart Group plc (IOM.L)
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.
