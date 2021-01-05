iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Announces GBX 2.60 Dividend

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IOM opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. iomart Group plc has a one year low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a one year high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 335.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £349.80 million and a PE ratio of 31.47.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other iomart Group plc (IOM.L) news, insider Reece Donovan bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36). Also, insider Ian Steele bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($40,501.70).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

