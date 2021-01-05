Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Haynes International by 82.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Haynes International by 241.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Haynes International by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Haynes International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

