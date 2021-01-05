Keep Network (KEEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $96.73 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $96.73 million and approximately $940,725.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00253942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00521944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018092 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,953,733 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

