ICON One Day Volume Tops $75.91 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $307.88 million and approximately $75.91 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001666 BTC on major exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,308,636 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

