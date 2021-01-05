Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $3.54 on Top Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for $3.54 or 0.00011109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $26.76 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,741.40 or 0.99650986 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003119 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00076509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XVSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.