Hedera Hashgraph Price Up 19.3% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $260.28 million and approximately $55.38 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00253942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00521944 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006724 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,760,904,698 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

