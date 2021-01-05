FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cirrus Logic, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Anderson forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 257.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 95,062 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 196.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.