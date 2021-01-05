Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the year.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Shares of OSK opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $94.91.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.3% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

