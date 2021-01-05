ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $608,735.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $774,823. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

