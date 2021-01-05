Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $56.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $660,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,844 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

