FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issued By Wedbush

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%.

UMPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

