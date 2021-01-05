Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,448.34% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 4,398,602 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

