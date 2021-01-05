Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $154.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,210.17, a P/E/G ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,162,000 after buying an additional 29,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,486,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 734,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,033,000 after buying an additional 50,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

