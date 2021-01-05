ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 141.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 112,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

