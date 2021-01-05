HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. BidaskClub raised Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $700.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 4.22. Marathon Patent Group has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,135. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

