Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

QRTEA stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,545 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 465,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 152,131 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

