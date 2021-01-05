F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (FCIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FCIT opened at GBX 799 ($10.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 808 ($10.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 768.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 714.62. The stock has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

Get F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 749 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £494.34 ($645.86). Also, insider Roger Bone acquired 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 776 ($10.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,001.04 ($1,307.87).

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.